Boise State vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-7.5)
|60.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-7.5)
|60.5
|-315
|+250
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Colorado State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rams have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Boise State & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Colorado State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
