The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Blues were defeated by the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Blues vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Blues 3, Kraken 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-110)

Blues (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues were 37-38-7 overall and 10-7-17 in overtime contests last season.

St. Louis was 11-3-4 (26 points) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games last season the Blues scored just one goal, they finished 1-9-0 (two points).

St. Louis scored exactly two goals in 21 games last season (2-15-4 record, eight points).

The Blues were 34-11-3 when they scored more than two goals (to record 71 points).

In the 33 games when St. Louis recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-14-3 to register 35 points.

In games when it outshot its opponent, St. Louis was 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues were outshot by their opponent in 54 games, going 26-23-5 to record 57 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Blues Rank Blues AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 27th 28.5 Shots 30.5 20th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 22nd 19.33% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 30th 72.35% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Blues vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

