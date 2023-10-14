Blues vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close matchup with the Seattle Kraken (0-2), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Saturday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Enterprise Center on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Blues Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blues vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- The Blues will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Kraken fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.
- St. Louis is yet to play with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- Seattle's moneyline odds have been -110 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.