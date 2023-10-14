Blues vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues' (0-0-1) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Blues vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blues ranked 17th in the league last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, St. Louis allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.
- Seattle allowed 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
Blues vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6.5
