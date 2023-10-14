SEC opponents match up when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama owns the 55th-ranked offense this season (31.2 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 14th-best with just 15.2 points allowed per game. Arkansas' offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 332.8 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 42nd with 340.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Alabama Arkansas 360 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.8 (99th) 299.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.7 (61st) 143.7 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (114th) 216.3 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (81st) 6 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (16th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,159 pass yards for Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 158 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 371 rushing yards on 79 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 54 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 386 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack's nine receptions have turned into 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has put up 1,300 passing yards, or 216.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.1% of his passes and has tossed 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 22.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

AJ Green is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 195 yards, or 32.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Rashod Dubinion has piled up 187 yards (on 51 attempts) with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa's 15 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 181 yards (30.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

