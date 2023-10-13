Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Oldham County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
South Oldham High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.