We have 2023 high school football action in Fayette County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Conference: District 43

District 43 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sayre School at Frankfort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Frederick Douglass High School at Bryan Station High School