Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fayette County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sayre School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Frederick Douglass High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
