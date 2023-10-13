Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bullitt County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bullitt County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
South Oldham High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.