As we roll into Week 7 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the NEC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wagner Seahawks at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 NEC Front Row Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports

