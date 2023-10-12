The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!