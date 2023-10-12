We have running back rankings available for you, heading into Week 6 of the NFL campaign -- see below before setting your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 133.8 26.8 19.8 4.8 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 105.2 21 11.6 3.4 Devon Achane Dolphins 101.7 25.4 9.5 2.8 Travis Etienne Jaguars 92 18.4 19 4.2 Kyren Williams Rams 89.3 17.9 15.4 4.8 Zack Moss Colts 85.7 21.4 22.3 2.5 Bijan Robinson Falcons 82 16.4 13.4 4.8 David Montgomery Lions 80.8 20.2 22 2.2 D'Andre Swift Eagles 77.9 15.6 15.2 3.4 Josh Jacobs Raiders 77.8 15.6 16.4 6 Tony Pollard Cowboys 74.6 14.9 16.2 4.4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 73.6 18.4 16 2.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 71.4 14.3 14.2 2.6 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 70.9 14.2 13.4 2.2 Derrick Henry Titans 68 13.6 17.2 2.2 James Cook Bills 63.2 12.6 12.2 3.6 Joe Mixon Bengals 59.8 12 16.8 3.4 James Conner Cardinals 59.4 11.9 13.6 2 Alexander Mattison Vikings 59.2 11.8 12.8 4.2 Breece Hall Jets 58.6 11.7 10.8 2.6 Jerome Ford Browns 54.3 13.6 12.5 3.2 Khalil Herbert Bears 51.5 10.3 10.2 3.6 Jaylen Warren Steelers 50 10 6.8 5 Dameon Pierce Texans 48.1 9.6 16.8 2.4 Rachaad White Buccaneers 46.2 11.6 15.8 3.2 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 45.6 9.1 4.4 1.6 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 45.5 9.1 13.6 3.6 Miles Sanders Panthers 44.1 8.8 12.2 4.8 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 42.3 8.5 12.4 1.8 Tyjae Spears Titans 41.9 8.4 5.4 3.8 Alvin Kamara Saints 40.1 20.1 16.5 8.5 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 38.9 9.7 9.8 4.5 Samaje Perine Broncos 38.6 7.7 4.8 3.6 Justice Hill Ravens 37 9.3 7.3 1.8 Saquon Barkley Giants 36.5 18.3 14.5 5.5 Roschon Johnson Bears 35 7 5 2.4 Gus Edwards Ravens 34.2 6.8 11.2 0.6 Najee Harris Steelers 33.4 6.7 12.6 1.8 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 33.1 6.6 7 2.8 Latavius Murray Bills 32.2 6.4 3.8 1.6 A.J. Dillon Packers 30.9 6.2 12.8 1.2 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 30.3 6.1 8.4 3 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 30.2 6 1.4 2.4 Javonte Williams Broncos 29.9 7.5 9.5 3.8 Aaron Jones Packers 29.1 14.6 7 3 Matt Breida Giants 29.1 5.8 6 2 Joshua Kelley Chargers 28.2 7.1 14.3 0.8 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 26.7 6.7 9.8 2.5 Antonio Gibson Commanders 26.6 5.3 2.6 3.2 Austin Ekeler Chargers 26.4 26.4 16 5

This Week's Games

