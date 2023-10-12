It's Week 6 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding flex players -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 133.8 26.8 Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 132.5 26.5 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 119 23.8 Puka Nacua Rams WR 115.6 23.1 D.J. Moore Bears WR 110.1 22 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 109.8 22 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR 109.1 21.8 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 105.2 21 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 103 25.8 Devon Achane Dolphins RB 101.7 25.4 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 101.1 20.2 Davante Adams Raiders WR 99.2 19.8 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 98 19.6 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 92 18.4 Nico Collins Texans WR 89.7 17.9 Kyren Williams Rams RB 89.3 17.9 Zack Moss Colts RB 85.7 21.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 82 16.4 David Montgomery Lions RB 80.8 20.2 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 77.9 15.6 Josh Jacobs Raiders RB 77.8 15.6 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 75.9 15.2 George Pickens Steelers WR 74.9 15 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 74.6 14.9 Gabriel Davis Bills WR 73.8 14.8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 73.6 18.4 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 71.9 14.4 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 71.7 17.9 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 71.4 14.3 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 70.9 14.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 70.9 14.2 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 70.8 17.7 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 70.6 14.1 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 70.4 17.6 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 70.1 14 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 69.5 17.4 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 68.7 13.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 68.7 13.7 Derrick Henry Titans RB 68 13.6 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 67.2 16.8 Tutu Atwell Rams WR 66.6 13.3 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 65.4 13.1 Nathaniel Dell Texans WR 64.3 12.9 Cole Kmet Bears TE 64.2 12.8 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 64 12.8 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 63.9 12.8 James Cook Bills RB 63.2 12.6 Josh Reynolds Lions WR 63.1 15.8 Chris Olave Saints WR 62.8 12.6 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 61.9 12.4 Romeo Doubs Packers WR 61.8 12.4 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 61.8 12.4 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 61.6 12.3 Curtis Samuel Commanders WR 61.3 12.3 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 60.5 15.1 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 59.8 12 James Conner Cardinals RB 59.4 11.9 Alexander Mattison Vikings RB 59.2 11.8 Breece Hall Jets RB 58.6 11.7 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 57.9 11.6

This Week's Games

