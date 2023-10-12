Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.
Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)
- This year Valdes-Scantling has reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 116 yards, averaging 23.2 yards per game.
- Having played five games this season, Valdes-Scantling has not tallied a TD reception.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|2
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|1
|12
|0
