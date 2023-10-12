Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has a good matchup in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 187.6 per game.

On seven rushing carries, McKinnon has piled up 21 yards on the ground (4.2 ypg). Additionally, McKinnon has nine receptions for 71 yards (14.2 ypg) and two scores in the passing game.

McKinnon vs. the Broncos

McKinnon vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 16.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Broncos have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Broncos is allowing 187.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Broncos have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-125)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in five opportunities this season.

The Chiefs pass on 57.8% of their plays and run on 42.2%. They are seventh in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 5.1% of his team's 138 rushing attempts this season (seven).

McKinnon has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.

He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McKinnon has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

McKinnon has 6.3% of his team's target share (12 targets on 189 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

In one of five games this season, McKinnon has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

With two red zone targets, McKinnon has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 2 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

