Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, Kentucky. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southern High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fairdale High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Traditional High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waggener High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbellsville High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
