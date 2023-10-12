How to Watch the Blues vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW to see the Stars play the Blues.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Stars Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues' total of 298 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the NHL.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 256 power-play chances).
- The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.