Kings vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - October 11
As they gear up to play the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Toe
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Colorado's total of 223 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was ninth in the NHL.
- They had the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +51.
Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-110)
|Avalanche (-110)
|6.5
