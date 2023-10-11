You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their matchup at 9:07 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (13-11) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Sep. 29 6.0 2 2 2 4 4 vs. Giants Sep. 24 6.0 5 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 18 5.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Padres Sep. 12 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI (179 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .307/.408/.579 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .331/.410/.567 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the year.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

