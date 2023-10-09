The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of October 9.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Titans higher (20th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (21st).

The Titans were +10000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of the Titans winning the Super Bowl, based on their +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have had one game (out of five) go over the total this year.

The Titans have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Titans are averaging 293.6 yards per game offensively this season (24th in NFL), and they are allowing 334.8 yards per game (15th) on defense.

Offensively, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL with 17.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (334.8 points allowed per contest).

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry has rushed for 328 yards (65.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.

Henry also has nine catches for 101 yards and zero scores.

In five games, Ryan Tannehill has passed for 1,052 yards (210.4 per game), with two touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 63.4%.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 40 yards.

In the passing game, DeAndre Hopkins has scored zero times, catching 26 balls for 356 yards (71.2 per game).

Tyjae Spears has rushed for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

Azeez Al-Shaair has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the Titans.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3500 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +2500 5 October 8 @ Colts L 23-16 +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +75000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

