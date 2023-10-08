Kyle Philips was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 5 contest against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Philips' stats can be found on this page.

Philips had season stats last year that included 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted 13 times.

Kyle Philips Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Philips 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 78 21 0 9.8

Philips Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 1 7 0

