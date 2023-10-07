Looking to see how the five games with Sun Belt teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Marshall vs. NC State | Texas State vs. Louisiana | Arkansas State vs. Troy | Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss | South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Week 6 Sun Belt Results

NC State 48 Marshall 41

  • Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

  • Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
  • Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC StateMarshall
401Total Yards419
265Passing Yards315
136Rushing Yards104
3Turnovers3

Louisiana 34 Texas State 30

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)
  • Pregame Total: 66.5

Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas State Leaders

  • Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisianaTexas State
423Total Yards530
205Passing Yards326
218Rushing Yards204
2Turnovers2

Troy 37 Arkansas State 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Troy Leaders

  • Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

TroyArkansas State
587Total Yards203
236Passing Yards156
351Rushing Yards47
1Turnovers0

Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Old Dominion Leaders

  • Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern MissOld Dominion
276Total Yards337
166Passing Yards194
110Rushing Yards143
1Turnovers0

South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7

  • Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

South Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UL MonroeSouth Alabama
250Total Yards589
112Passing Yards387
138Rushing Yards202
2Turnovers0

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 10
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

