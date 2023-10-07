The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which includes six games involving teams from the SEC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas Razorbacks at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

