MVFC teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

North Dakota State vs. Missouri State | Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State

Week 6 MVFC Results

North Dakota State 38 Missouri State 10

  • Pregame Favorite: North Dakota State (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

North Dakota State Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Miller (16-for-20, 256 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Owen Johnson (9 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Zach Mathis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 160 YDS, 2 TDs)

Missouri State Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-44, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jacardia Wright (15 ATT, 65 YDS)
  • Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (13 TAR, 13 REC, 153 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri StateNorth Dakota State
351Total Yards534
269Passing Yards276
82Rushing Yards258
4Turnovers0

Youngstown State 31 Southern Illinois 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Southern Illinois (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Davidson (14-for-18, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Tyshon King (22 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Bryce Oliver (5 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Nic Baker (12-for-27, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Justin Strong (5 ATT, 8 YDS)
  • Receiving: Izaiah Hartrup (5 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown StateSouthern Illinois
323Total Yards100
156Passing Yards94
167Rushing Yards6
2Turnovers1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MVFC Games

North Dakota State Bison at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alerus Center
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Hancock Stadium
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Hanson Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.