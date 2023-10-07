Week 6 MEAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Week 6 of the college football slate included two games featuring MEAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Virginia-Lynchburg vs. South Carolina State
Week 6 MEAC Results
South Carolina State 56 Virginia-Lynchburg 6
South Carolina State Leaders
- Passing: Corey Fields (5-for-12, 155 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jawarn Howell (6 ATT, 76 YDS)
- Receiving: Justin Smith-Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|455
|Total Yards
|0
|182
|Passing Yards
|0
|273
|Rushing Yards
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's MEAC Games
Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
