In the matchup between the Morehead State Eagles and Dayton Flyers on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Morehead State vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-12.8) 49.7 Morehead State 31, Dayton 18

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Eagles games.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last season.

Flyers games went over the point total three out of 10 times last year.

Eagles vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 24.0 33.5 23.0 25.5 25.0 41.5 Dayton 30.6 29.0 42.7 21.3 12.5 40.5

