Our computer model predicts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will defeat the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Under (53.5) Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Out of theCardinals' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Louisville games this season is 0.2 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish have beaten the spread four times in six games.

In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 3-1.

This year, three of the Fighting Irish's six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Notre Dame games this season.

Cardinals vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.5 13.0 37.0 12.3 33.0 19.0 Louisville 37.0 17.2 56.0 14.0 13.0 10.0

