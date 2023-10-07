Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky going into Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Idaho

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

4-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 44-36 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 38-22 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Sacramento State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

4. Portland State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

2-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 38-22 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 44-36 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Montana

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-1 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 28-20 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Weber State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-2 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Cal Poly

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 31-13 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Idaho State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: L 28-20 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

