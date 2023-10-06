In Oldham County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Pike County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Johnson County

    • Oldham County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Oldham County High School at Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.