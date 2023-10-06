Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Madison County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Madison County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Madison Central High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
