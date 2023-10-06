High school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Pike County
  • Johnson County
  • Muhlenberg County

    • Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Holy Cross High School at Kentucky Country Day School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fern Creek High School at Bullitt East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mt. Washington, KY
    • Conference: District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oldham County High School at Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Xavier High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Xavier High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.