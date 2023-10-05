Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Johnson County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Johnson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Johnson Central High School at Rowan County Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Morehead, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
