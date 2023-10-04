The NL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to clinch a berth in the NLDS when the game begins at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN2. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 165 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, Sept. 24, the righty went three innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Peralta heads into this matchup with 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will try to collect his 29th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In five of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Freddy Peralta Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta

