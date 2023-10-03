The UEFA Champions League lineup on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. The outings include Real Sociedad squaring off against FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena.

Live coverage of all UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday is available to you, with the info provided below.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Salzburg vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travels to face FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Watch Union Berlin vs SC Braga

SC Braga makes the trip to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich makes the trip to match up with FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray makes the trip to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Watch Inter Milan vs Benfica

Benfica travels to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch SSC Napoli vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid is on the road to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, and ViX+
  • Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch RC Lens vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC is on the road to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC makes the trip to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

