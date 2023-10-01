Treylon Burks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Burks' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 4, Burks has six receptions for 99 yards -- 16.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (LP/illness): 0 Rec



Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 6 99 26 0 16.5

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0

