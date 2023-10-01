The Tennessee Titans' (1-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) currently features nine players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 from Nissan Stadium.

The Titans' last game was a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In their last game, the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Treylon Burks WR Knee Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Out Elijah Molden CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Groin Questionable Teair Tart DT Knee Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Peter Skoronski OL Abdomen Out Josh Whyle TE Illness Limited Participation In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Full Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Questionable Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Irvin Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Out Charlie Jones WR Thumb Out

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights

The Titans rank second-worst in total yards per game (240), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 344.7 total yards ceded per contest.

The Titans rank fourth-worst in points per game (15), but they've been better defensively, ranking 15th in the NFL with 22.3 points ceded per contest.

The Titans have been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of passing this season, ranking third-worst in passing yards (149.7 per game) and fifth-worst in passing yards surrendered (275.3 per game).

Tennessee's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 69.3 rushing yards conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 90.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd.

After forcing three turnovers (21st in NFL) and turning the ball over three times (10th in NFL) this season, the Titans have the 18th-ranked turnover margin of 0.

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-145), Titans (+120)

Bengals (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 41 points

