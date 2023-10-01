A win by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET (at Nissan Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game. The Titans' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 240 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 16th with 344.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2.5) Under (41) Bengals 21, Titans 17

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

So far this season, one Tennessee game has gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (41) is 0.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bengals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this season, one Cincinnati game has hit the over.

The point total average for Bengals games this season is 45.8, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 15.3 22.3 21.5 21.5 3 24 Tennessee 15 22.3 27 24 9 21.5

