Richie Palacios vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has five doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .267.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 30 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Palacios has an RBI in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.209
|AVG
|.319
|.261
|OBP
|.353
|.372
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|9
|3/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
