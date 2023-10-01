Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 56 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- In 99 of 154 games this season (64.3%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (14.9%).
- In 66 of 154 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|.278
|AVG
|.258
|.386
|OBP
|.339
|.471
|SLG
|.423
|31
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|37
|90/51
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.