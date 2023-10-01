Granada CF versus UD Almeria is a game to see on a Sunday LaLiga slate that has plenty of compelling matchups.

If you're searching for live coverage of Sunday's LaLiga action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch UD Almeria vs Granada CF

Granada CF is on the road to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: UD Almeria (-115)

UD Almeria (-115) Underdog: Granada CF (+280)

Granada CF (+280) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna makes the trip to take on Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Deportivo Alaves (+160)

Deportivo Alaves (+160) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+190)

CA Osasuna (+190) Draw: (+190)

(+190) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz CF

Cadiz CF journeys to play Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-285)

Atletico Madrid (-285) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+700)

Cadiz CF (+700) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Real Betis vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF travels to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Betis (+120)

Real Betis (+120) Underdog: Valencia CF (+220)

Valencia CF (+220) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.