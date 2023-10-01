Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Pacheco's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has seven catches (nine targets) for 47 yards.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 35 155 1 4.4 9 7 47 0

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0

