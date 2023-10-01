Chiefs vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 4
Review the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), which currently has 11 players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup against the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 PM .
The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in their most recent game.
Last time out, the Jets were defeated by the New England Patriots 15-10.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Abdomen
|Full Participation In Practice
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Rib
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs have the seventh-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.
- The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this season (26 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 275.7 per game. They rank sixth on defense (178 passing yards allowed per game).
- Kansas City is totaling 114.7 rushing yards per game offensively this season (11th in NFL), and is surrendering 102.7 rushing yards per game (11th) on defense.
- The Chiefs rank 20th in the league with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (13th in the NFL) while committing six (26th in the NFL).
Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310)
- Total: 41.5 points
