Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) against the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 3:15 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (8-13) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 34, or 43%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 28 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (715 total), St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule