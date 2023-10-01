Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .240.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 41 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.8%).

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .259 AVG .220 .297 OBP .271 .420 SLG .431 10 XBH 11 4 HR 6 16 RBI 15 27/5 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings