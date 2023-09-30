Looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 5? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup, and picking Auburn (+14.5) over Georgia on the spread. See more stats and insights on those college football games, as well as other options to use in a parlay, in the article below.

Best Week 5 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Auburn +14.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 0.5 points

Georgia by 0.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 5.3 points

Ole Miss by 5.3 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 6.1 points

Missouri by 6.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 SEC Total Bets

Under 67.5 - LSU vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 58.5 points

58.5 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 61.5 - South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 54.5 - Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 60.3 points

60.3 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 41.5 / 11.3 496.3 / 282.3 LSU 3-1 (2-0 SEC) 42.8 / 25.0 530.3 / 360.3 Kentucky 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 38.0 / 15.5 396.5 / 293.3 Alabama 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 30.3 / 13.5 364.8 / 307.5 Florida 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 27.8 / 13.5 412.5 / 244.8 Texas A&M 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 39.8 / 17.8 450.8 / 273.8 South Carolina 2-2 (1-1 SEC) 28.8 / 26.5 415.8 / 434.3 Auburn 3-1 (0-1 SEC) 32.0 / 16.0 371.0 / 298.5 Missouri 4-0 (0-0 SEC) 30.5 / 20.8 431.3 / 321.5 Ole Miss 3-1 (0-1 SEC) 42.0 / 18.5 470.3 / 351.8 Tennessee 3-1 (0-1 SEC) 35.0 / 17.3 463.5 / 302.0 Arkansas 2-2 (0-1 SEC) 36.5 / 22.8 384.3 / 320.3 Vanderbilt 2-3 (0-1 SEC) 33.4 / 32.4 385.8 / 384.2 Mississippi State 2-2 (0-2 SEC) 30.8 / 27.3 388.0 / 400.3

