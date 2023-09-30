The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) will face off against their OVC-rival, the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. The Tigers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM UT Martin (-20.5) 55.5 - -

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

UT Martin has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

Tennessee State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

