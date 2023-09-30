OVC foes meet when the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin ranks 60th in scoring defense this season (26.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FCS with 37.0 points per game. Tennessee State ranks 102nd in total yards per game (292.0), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS with 432.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

UT Martin Tennessee State 489.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.0 (110th) 419.0 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (59th) 278.8 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (79th) 211.0 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.0 (92nd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 754 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 140 yards (35.0 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Franklin has 653 rushing yards on 81 carries with six touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley's 211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 15 catches and one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has put together a 162-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Asa Wondeh's nine catches are good enough for 141 yards.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 284 yards (94.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee State, completing 50% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 162 yards (54.0 ypg) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has run for 172 yards on 44 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Dayron Johnson paces his team with 107 receiving yards on nine catches.

Dashon Davis has collected 86 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 77 reciving yards (25.7 ypg) this season.

