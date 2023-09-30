The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the league as of September 30.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 18th in the NFL. They are far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Titans winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Titans' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Titans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Tennessee has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Titans have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 240 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (344.7 yards allowed per game).

The Titans rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry has rushed for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Also, Henry has five receptions for 71 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), completing 59.0%, with one touchdown and three interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and accumulated 17 yards.

In the passing game, DeAndre Hopkins has scored zero times, hauling in 14 balls for 153 yards (51.0 per game).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has seven catches for 83 yards (41.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

Denico Autry has been causing chaos on defense, registering 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks for the Titans.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

