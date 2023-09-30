The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) host the Missouri State Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MVFC opponents at Saluki Stadium. Missouri State is a 10.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the game.

Southern Illinois ranks 31st in total offense (398.0 yards per game) and 42nd in total defense (316.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Missouri State's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 35.7 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 33.3 points per game, which ranks 92nd.

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Illinois -10.5 -115 -115 56.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Southern Illinois is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Illinois has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Southern Illinois has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Salukis have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 825 pass yards for Southern Illinois, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has 164 rushing yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Justin Strong has piled up 53 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Izaiah Hartrup's team-leading 192 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 22 targets) with three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Aidan Quinn has been the target of 12 passes and racked up nine receptions for 144 yards, an average of 48.0 yards per contest.

Tim Varga leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and six tackles.

Southern Illinois' top-tackler, PJ Jules, has nine tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Leslie Smith leads the team with one interception, while also recording four tackles and one sack.

