The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) and the Missouri State Bears (1-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes.

On offense, Southern Illinois ranks 31st in the FCS with 398 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 42nd in total defense (316.7 yards allowed per contest). Missouri State ranks 17th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (444.3), but at least it has been excelling on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in total yards per game (467.3).

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Missouri State 398 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (47th) 316.7 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (66th) 108.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.7 (78th) 289.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 825 passing yards for Southern Illinois, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 33 times for 164 yards (54.7 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards.

Justin Strong has carried the ball 13 times for 53 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 15 catches for 192 yards (64 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 187 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aidan Quinn's nine grabs have yielded 144 yards.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 889 yards on 56-of-89 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 74 yards.

Jacardia Wright has run for 116 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe's 272 receiving yards (90.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 catches on 25 targets with one touchdown.

Terique Owens has put up a 174-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on nine targets.

Hunter Wood has racked up 121 reciving yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

