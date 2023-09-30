On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 49 games this season (32.0%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 65 of 153 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .273 AVG .258 .380 OBP .339 .461 SLG .423 29 XBH 25 13 HR 12 42 RBI 37 90/50 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings