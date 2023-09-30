Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 98 of 153 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 49 games this season (32.0%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 65 of 153 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.258
|.380
|OBP
|.339
|.461
|SLG
|.423
|29
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|37
|90/50
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (221 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.66, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.